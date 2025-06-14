UMB Bank n.a. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in AppFolio by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

