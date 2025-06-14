UMB Bank n.a. Has $65,000 Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 146.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KBR were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

KBR Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE KBR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.