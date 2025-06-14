UMB Bank n.a. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.4%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

