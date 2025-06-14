UMB Bank n.a. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Saia were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $260.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.84.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

