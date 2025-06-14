UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $226.64 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.23.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $189,078.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,864.07. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,945. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

