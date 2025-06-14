UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 240.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CE opened at $54.58 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $147.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

