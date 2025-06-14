UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 25.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5%

DCI opened at $68.61 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

