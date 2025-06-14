UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 736 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,934,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.92 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.