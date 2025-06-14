UMB Bank n.a. Sells 83 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $169.41 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.66 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $162.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

