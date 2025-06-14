United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.