Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water or natural gas—and are regulated to ensure reliable delivery and pricing. Because demand for these services remains relatively consistent regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks tend to generate stable cash flows and often pay above-average dividends. Investors seeking income and lower volatility frequently include utilities in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.71. 74,323,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,573,770. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 158.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $169.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.41. 2,128,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.20. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,997,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,971,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Read More