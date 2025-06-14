VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Napa Wealth Management owned 38.03% of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DESK stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.67. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tiered modified market-cap weighted index composed of US-listed Office and Commercial REITs. The fund targets the top 25 highest ranked Office and Commerical REITs based on market cap and liquidity DESK was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

