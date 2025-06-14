Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

