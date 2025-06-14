Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 116,833.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.