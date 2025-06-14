Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

