Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $238.45 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $248.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

