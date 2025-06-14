Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.