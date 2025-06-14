Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $127.01 and a one year high of $364.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

