Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $421,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Harmonic Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.04. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.