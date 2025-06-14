Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 477 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

