Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,072,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AHR opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AHR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

