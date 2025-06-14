Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,102 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 4,101,536 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 955,079 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 649,012 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,719,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

