Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 439 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allstate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $52,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $213.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.01. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

