Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $263.17 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

