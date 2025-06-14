Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEHP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 292,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 200,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 194,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

