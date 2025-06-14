Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $393,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

