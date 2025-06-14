Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $470,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

