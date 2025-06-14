Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $490,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

BATS MTUM opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

