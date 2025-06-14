Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

