Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.