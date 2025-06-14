Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $182,882,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $95.25 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.