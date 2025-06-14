Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $683,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

