Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.72. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

