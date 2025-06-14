Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $56.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

