Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,730,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,426.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.