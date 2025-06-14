Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,730,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,426.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

