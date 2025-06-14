Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000.

SUSL stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $108.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

