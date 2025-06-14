Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in AutoZone by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,634.34 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,792.14 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,695.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3,506.97. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $147,189,762 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

