Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,371.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,340.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,074.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

