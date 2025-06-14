Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

