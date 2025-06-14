Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.73 and its 200 day moving average is $375.83. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.