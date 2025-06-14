Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.52 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KR
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $298,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,524.40. This represents a 56.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $1,170,570.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,617.56. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,815 shares of company stock worth $11,101,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.