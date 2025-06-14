Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 10,105 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

