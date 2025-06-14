Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

