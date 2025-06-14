Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after acquiring an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

