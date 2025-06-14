Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

ZBRA opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

