Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 418 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.