Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $450,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SDOG opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.