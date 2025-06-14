Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 485 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 8.8% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,088.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock worth $58,735,581 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

