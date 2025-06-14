Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 630 Shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

