Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

